Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JMM-led coalition tarnished J'khand's image due to corruption, alleges Teli

Teli also claimed that the Jharkhand government has no achievements to show during its tenure except loot of mineral in connivance with senior officials

Rameswar Teli

Photo: X@Rameswar_Teli

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand has tarnished the state's image due to its record in corruption, Union minister Rameswar Teli has alleged.
Teli also claimed that the Jharkhand government has no achievements to show during its tenure except loot of mineral in connivance with senior officials.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has tarnished the image of the state, setting a record in corruption, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release.
Criticising the INDIA bloc, Teli said opposition parties are making big announcements and promises in the wake of the Narendra Modi government's action against leaders involved in corruption.
The efficient leadership of Modi, his policies and achievements will lead the BJP to win all the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, he asserted.
The minister also said that the Centre was not getting support from state governments over its proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of GST.
PM Modi wishes to bring petroleum products under GST to maintain uniformity in prices of petrol and diesel, Teli said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha corruption BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon