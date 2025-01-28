Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coca-Cola recalls some soft drinks in Europe over safety concerns

Coca-Cola recalls some soft drinks in Europe over safety concerns

Coca-Cola said that it tracked the problem back to one specific container used in its water treatment process at its factory in the city of Ghent while conducting routine safety checks

cocacola

Batches of Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. | Photo: Reuters

AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coca-Cola has recalled some of its soft drinks in Europe after higher-than-normal levels of a chemical called chlorate were detected in bottles and cans at a production plant in Belgium.

Batches of Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday. The recall concerns drinks with production codes 328 GE to 338 GE.

We are also in contact with authorities in a very small number of European markets France, Germany and Great Britain where a very limited quantity of stock was also shipped, the company said. No produce was recalled in those countries.

 

Health authorities in Denmark, Portugal and Romania were notified by the European Union's rapid alert system to investigate whether shop shelves or vending machines had been stocked with potentially contaminated soft drinks. It designated the risk as serious.

Chlorate comes from chlorine disinfectants which are used in the treatment of water used for food processing. The chemical has been linked to potentially serious health problems, notably among children by interfering with the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.

Also Read

Bottles of Coca Cola are seen in a store display in New York

Jubilant FoodWorks inks pact to buy Coca-Cola India products from April

Premiumcocacola, pepsi, Softdrink

After QSR, Bhartias and Jaipurias to battle it out in soft drink space

Premiumpepsi

Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

Warren Buffett

How Warren Buffett's $25 bn Coca-Cola bet earns him $776 mn in dividends

cocacola

Coca-Cola India FY24 results: PAT falls 42% to Rs 420 cr; revenue rises 4%

Coca-Cola said that it tracked the problem back to one specific container used in its water treatment process at its factory in the city of Ghent while conducting routine safety checks.

It has advised customers not to consume drinks from the batches concerned and to return them to the point of sale to obtain a refund. We apologise to consumers and our commercial partners, the company said.

Experts say consumers would have to drink a lot of any product contaminated with chlorate to suffer vomiting or other serious illness.

It is almost non-existent or very unlikely that those large quantities are present in it," Philippe Jorens, a poisons and critical care professor at Antwerp University Hospital, told Belgian public broadcaster VTM. You have to have consumed so many different bottles of it to possibly see an effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto board member for sales and marketing, was in Gurugram on Tuesday as deliveries of the Kylaq began.

India could be among top 3 markets for us in 2025: Skoda's Martin Jahn

Cred logo

MobiKwik, Cred first non-banks to offer CBDC, launches e-rupee wallet

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover plans to raise $500 million through offshore loan

Flipkart

Flipkart has ended its partnership with us: Medicine e-tailer Sastasundar

Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and president of Bosch Group in India

Bosch Q3 results: Net profit dips 12% to Rs 458 cr, revenue at Rs 4,466 cr

Topics : Coca-Cola Europe Chemicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon