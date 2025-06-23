Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cochin Shipyard receives cruise vessel order from Antara River Cruises

Cochin Shipyard receives cruise vessel order from Antara River Cruises

Cochin Shipyard subsidiary to construct two inland luxury cruise vessels for Antara River Cruises, marking India's first deployment under IV Rules 2022 on the Brahmaputra River

Cochin Shipyard, cruise

Image credit: Cochin Shipyard

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, operating as Antara River Cruises, has signed a construction agreement with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)—to build two inland luxury cruise vessels. These ships are intended for deployment on the Brahmaputra River.
 
Antara River Cruises currently operates a fleet of river cruise vessels along the Ganga, Padma, and Brahmaputra river systems. Its flagship journey, the Ganga Vilas, traverses more than 3,200 kilometres and 27 rivers, covering routes across the Gangetic plains, the Sundarbans, and the Brahmaputra Valley. It is considered the world’s longest river cruise route.
 

Fleet and network expansion across Indian rivers

Antara’s current fleet includes the MV Ganges Voyager, MV Ganges Voyager II, MV Ganga Vilas, MV Bengal Ganga, MV Nauka Vilas, and four catamarans. Its cruises serve destinations such as Varanasi, Kolkata, Odisha, Dibrugarh, and Guwahati, and also cover scenic areas near Bhitarkanika National Park.
 
According to a stock exchange filing by CSL, “Once these vessels are put into operation, India—with its large network of rivers and waterways—will secure a prominent position on the global river cruise map, opening a gateway for the country to generate significant revenue from the largely untapped river cruise market.” 

Also Read

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Cochin Shipyard soars 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 100% from February low

STOCK MARKETS, DEFENCE STOCKS, DEFENCE

GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 mths; time to book gains?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Brigade Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard among top picks recommended by analyst

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Shipbuilding stock up 13% on heavy volumes on Friday; zooms 42% in 6 days

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

First-of-its-kind vessels under IV Rules 2022

The agreement includes a construction contract for the first vessel and a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the second. The signing ceremony featured Shri Sanil Peter, CEO of Hooghly CSL, and Shri Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of Antara River Cruises.
 
“It will also mark a historic milestone in Indian maritime history—being the pioneer luxury river cruise vessels to be classified under the Inland Vessels (IV) Rules, 2022, and the first to operate on the Brahmaputra River,” CSL added. 

Future routes: Kerala, Kashmir and Goa

Earlier this year, Antara River Cruises announced plans to expand its operations to three additional inland waterways over the next five years: the Kerala backwaters, the Jhelum River in Kashmir, and interior river routes in Goa.

CSL background and maritime legacy

Cochin Shipyard Limited, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, was established in 1972 and functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The company specialises in shipbuilding and repair, including commercial vessels, naval warships, and passenger carriers. 
 

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance likely to go public in five years: MD

Air India

Air India Express flight returns to Delhi over suspected GPS issue

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank Rs 273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

PremiumPavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Topics : Cochin Shipyard cruise ship tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon