Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Brigade Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard among top picks recommended by analyst

Brigade Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy: Brigade Enterprises has given a breakout from a falling parallel channel pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks recommendations:   Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Brigade Enterprises has given a breakout from a falling parallel channel pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock is currently trading above all major Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which reflects a strong bullish undertone.
 
A notable increase in volume on the breakout day suggests active participation from buyers, indicating strong demand and conviction in the upward move.
 
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also broken out above its resistance level, confirming strength in momentum and supporting the ongoing price action.
 
Furthermore, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, reinforcing the bullish outlook and suggesting the potential for further upside in the near term.
 
 
Brigade Enterprises Ltd: ₹1,221

Also Read

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Nifty technical outlook: Here are key support & resistance levels to watch

share market, stock market

Stocks to buy today, June 2: Here are two stocks recommended by analyst

Bandhan Bank

June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Representative Picture

SBI Life, Hudco, Canara Bank among top stocks to buy as Nifty consolidates

Stop-loss: ₹1,040
Target price: ₹1,500/₹1,650 

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Cochin Shipyard has resumed its upward movement following a successful throwback, confirming the strength of the breakout. The stock is forming a Higher High–Higher Low structure, ₹which is a classic indication of an ongoing uptrend.
 
Additionally, volumes have been steadily rising since the throwback, signaling sustained buying interest and investor confidence in the current rally.
 
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading in a higher range, further supporting the bullish momentum and indicating strength in the ongoing trend.
 
Cochin Shipyard: ₹2,016.8
Stop-loss: ₹1,700
Target price: ₹2,500/₹2,700

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Ideaforge has completed its subwave 4 corrections and has now entered into the fifth pulsive wave, signaling the continuation of its primary uptrend.
 
The stock has taken support at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and bounced back, indicating that the 20 EMA is acting as a strong dynamic support level.
 
An increase in volume during buying sessions reflects growing buyer confidence and accumulation at current levels.
 
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from the throwback phase and is now trending upward, further confirming the bullish momentum. 
Idea Forge: ₹561.20
Stop-loss: ₹496
Target price: ₹650-₹700  (Disclaimer: This article by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asian markets rise; RBI MPC meeting starts today

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to watch today, June 4: ABFRL, Indegene, YES Bank, Waaree Renewable

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Prostarm Info gains 20% on mkt debut; TPG to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Tech

Premiumfsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa's growth prospects are adequately captured in its stock price

PremiumSamvardhana Motherson International

Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Daily technicals BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Stock Picks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Cochin Shipyard Brigade Enterprises IdeaForge Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon