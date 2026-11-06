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Home / Companies / News / Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok solutions for clients

Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok solutions for clients

The Indian IT services firm will develop industry-specific applications using SpaceX's Grok AI portfolio and integrate them into clients' existing systems through its engineering unit Momentuum Blue

Coforge

The Grok portfolio includes ‌tools for chat, research, analysis, software development, conversational services, and image and video generation | Image: X

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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Indian IT services firm Coforge has joined the SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner ​Network to help companies integrate the ​Grok artificial intelligence portfolio into their operations, ‌it said on Friday.

Coforge will participate as a "Transformation Partner", developing industry-specific Grok solutions and deploying them within clients' existing systems and workflows, the company said.

It did not disclose financial details of the partnership.

The deployments will be handled through Momentuum Blue, Coforge's customer-facing engineering unit, which ‌embeds teams of engineers and AI agents within client organisations and links their work to agreed business targets.

Coforge said the partnership would draw on its AI-led engineering and modernisation services, including its Nuuron enterprise AI platform.

 

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"From software ​modernisation and customer service to enterprise applications, we bring the industry context, ‌engineering expertise and adoption capabilities to turn Grok's technology into solutions," said Anup ​Nair, ‌chief AI commercial officer, Coforge.

The Grok portfolio includes ‌tools for chat, research, analysis, software development, conversational services, and image and video generation.

The ‌SpaceXSI ​network is a ​partner programme for companies building products and services using Grok for customers and prospective ‌clients, Coforge ​said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coforge SpaceX Indian IT services firms IT Services industry

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST