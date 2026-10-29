AI-led services to create $100-200 billion net opportunity by 2030: BCG

Artificial intelligence (AI)-led services could create a net new market opportunity of $100-200 billion by 2030, but technology services firms risk missing out unless they build the capabilities needed to deliver AI solutions at scale, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, titled The Talent Is Already on Your Payroll. The Clock Isn’t, argues that the primary constraint for technology services firms is not the availability of AI talent, but their ability to identify, upskill and deploy existing employees in roles involving the development and operation of AI-powered solutions. The global services market is projected to expand from $1.6-1.7 trillion in 2025 to $2.2-2.4 trillion by 2030. AI-led services are expected to contribute $300-400 billion to this growth, driven by the development and deployment of agentic AI solutions, the expansion of work that can be outsourced, and demand for human oversight and governance.

However, AI-led efficiencies are also expected to reduce existing services revenue by around $200 billion, leaving a net opportunity of $100-200 billion, the report said. The findings are based on an analysis of more than 2,500 AI-tagged job postings and over 50,000 professional profiles across more than 15 firms, alongside BCG’s proprietary skills database.

BCG’s analysis highlights a significant difference between technology services firms and AI-native companies in the composition of their AI workforces. Applied AI, which involves building, deploying and running AI-native and agentic solutions in production, accounts for only 10-15 per cent of the AI-tagged workforce at technology services firms. In comparison, it represents 90-95 per cent of the AI workforce at AI-native firms.

The remaining 85-90 per cent of the AI-tagged workforce at technology services firms falls under “Infused AI”, where professionals use AI tools to improve the efficiency of existing work rather than build and operate AI-led solutions.

BCG said firms that rely primarily on external hiring to fill emerging AI roles could face higher costs. Hiring for new Applied AI roles can cost up to 35 per cent more than hiring for comparable traditional technology roles.