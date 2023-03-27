close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Competition Commission clears proposed JM Baxi Ports deal with HAL

The acquiring entity has been set up to serve as a strategic/investment holding company for the port terminal business of HLAG

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Competition Commission of India

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Competition Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd by Germany's HLAG.

The acquisition would be done by HL Terminal Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hapag Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

JM Baxi Ports is a private terminal and inland transport service provider in India.

In a release on Monday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has given the approval for the acquisition of shareholding of JM Baxi Ports HL Terminal Holding B.V.

The acquiring entity has been set up to serve as a strategic/investment holding company for the port terminal business of HLAG.

HLAG is the parent company of the acquirer group, which is headquartered in Germany. It is active in the maritime sector.

Also Read

Hapag-Lloyd to buy 40% stake in container terminal firm JM Baxi Ports

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

HAL gets LoI for 9 helicopters from Indian Coast Guard; stock rallies 7%

PM Modi to inaugurate HAL chopper manufacturing unit in Tumakuru, Karnataka

HAL has order book of Rs 84,000 cr, another Rs 50,000 cr in pipeline: CMD

Gentari signs pact with Tata Motors for 5,000 e-commercial vehicles

No mass layoffs are happening at company: Chief People Officer, Flipkart

All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5%

Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

Separately, CCI has given its nod for the acquisition of share capital of NSPIRA Management Services Pvt Ltd by three individuals -- Puneet Kothapa, Ponguru Sindhura and Ponguru Sharani.

Currently, the acquirers collectively hold 79.48 per cent in NSPIRA Management. The latter provides management services to educational institutions, majorly run by Narayana Group.

In another release, the regulator said it has cleared the deal.

The proposed combination pertains to acquisition of share capital from NHPEA Minerva Holding BV and Banyantree Growth Capital II, LLC.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of CCI.

Topics : HAL | Competition Commission of India

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gentari signs pact with Tata Motors for 5,000 e-commercial vehicles

Tata motors
1 min read

No mass layoffs are happening at company: Chief People Officer, Flipkart

Flipkart
3 min read

All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5%

Adani, Gautam Adani
2 min read

Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

Varun Alagh
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

Mamaearth
3 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read
Premium

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities
5 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

mamaearth
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon