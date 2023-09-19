Competition Commission of India appoints three new members: Reports

India's antitrust body has appointed three new members to oversee cases, including a former government official from the commerce ministry and a former interim compliance officer of WhatsApp, according to sources with direct knowledge.

The new members appointed are Anil Agrawal, a former police official who recently worked at India's commerce ministry and worked on various startup initiatives. He confirmed the appointment to Reuters, but declined to elaborate.

Two other appointments include Sweta Kakkad, a lawyer whose LinkedIn profile showed she is a former interim chief compliance officer at WhatsApp. The third appointee is Deepak Anurag, who is a former official who worked at India's Comptroller and Auditor General.

Kakkad and Anurag could not be reached for comment.

The Competition Commission of India did not respond to Reuters queries.

