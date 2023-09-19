close
Competition Commission of India appoints three new members: Reports

The new members appointed are Anil Agrawal, a former police official who recently worked at India's commerce ministry and worked on various startup initiatives

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
India's antitrust body has appointed three new members to oversee cases, including a former government official from the commerce ministry and a former interim compliance officer of WhatsApp, according to sources with direct knowledge.
The new members appointed are Anil Agrawal, a former police official who recently worked at India's commerce ministry and worked on various startup initiatives. He confirmed the appointment to Reuters, but declined to elaborate.
Two other appointments include Sweta Kakkad, a lawyer whose LinkedIn profile showed she is a former interim chief compliance officer at WhatsApp. The third appointee is Deepak Anurag, who is a former official who worked at India's Comptroller and Auditor General.
Kakkad and Anurag could not be reached for comment.
The Competition Commission of India did not respond to Reuters queries.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India Commerce ministry Startup

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

