Consistently scored high on punctuality, says IndiGo; refutes survey result

The survey was done by by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency. It compared the world's biggest and most popular airlines and rated them according to their punctuality and quality of service

Among the 109 airlines, IndiGo has been ranked at the 103rd position with a total score of 4.80. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has consistently scored high on punctuality, and refuted a survey that claimed the airline is among the worst on the basis of certain parameters, including punctuality.

The survey was done by by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency. It compared the world's biggest and most popular airlines and rated them according to their punctuality, quality of service, and how well they handle claims for compensation. 

In a statement, IndiGo said the data published in the survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry "casting a doubt on its credibility".

 

According to the statement, the airline has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.

"As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers," it added.

Among the 109 airlines, IndiGo has been ranked at the 103rd position with a total score of 4.80, as per AirHelp survey findings published on its website.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

