Sensex (-0.54%)
69553.39 -375.14
Nifty (-0.45%)
20903.20 -93.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6764.95 + 0.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.27%)
44606.85 -122.30
Nifty Bank (-0.44%)
47104.30 -209.95
Heatmap

Crisis-hit SpiceJet to raise Rs 2,250 crore through equity shares

The proposed fund infusion will go a long way in enhancing product presence and market reach as well as provide a deep financial foundation, the airline said.

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

For the quarter ended September, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 428 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crisis-hit SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore through issuance of equity shares.
The airline's board has approved the issuance of equity shares/equity warrants under a private placement basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The proposed fund infusion will go a long way in enhancing product presence and market reach as well as provide a deep financial foundation, the airline said in a filing.
For the quarter ended September, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 428 crore.
In the year-ago period, the net loss stood at Rs 835 crore.

Stocks Soar

Shares of SpiceJet had hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 63.45, as they soared 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes ahead of its board meet today to consider fund raising.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

These 2 factors dragged SpiceJet 11% lower today after surging 19% Friday

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh looking to raise $100 mn through credit funds

Adani Ports to raise $600 million through non-convertible debentures

Apple supplier in India working on setting up worker dormitories: Report

CBI opposes statutory bail granted to DHFL's Wadhawans in loan scam case

Employers in India bullish globally on hiring in 2024 March qtr: Survey

Tata Communications to deploy 'digital fabric' technology at all JLR sites

Topics : Stock Market SpiceJet

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon