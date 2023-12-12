Crisis-hit SpiceJet to raise Rs 2,250 crore through equity shares

Crisis-hit SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore through issuance of equity shares.
The airline's board has approved the issuance of equity shares/equity warrants under a private placement basis.
The proposed fund infusion will go a long way in enhancing product presence and market reach as well as provide a deep financial foundation, the airline said in a filing.
For the quarter ended September, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 428 crore.
In the year-ago period, the net loss stood at Rs 835 crore.
Stocks Soar
Shares of SpiceJet had hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 63.45, as they soared 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes ahead of its board meet today to consider fund raising.
