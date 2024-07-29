CSB Bank Q1 results: Profit falls 14% to Rs 113 cr due to rise in bad loans

CSB Bank on Monday reported a 14 per cent decline in the June quarter net profit at Rs 113 crore due to an increase in bad loans.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 132 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income increased to Rs 1,004 crore from Rs 803 crore a year ago, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 832 crore during the period under review, from Rs 683 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality worsened as Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 1.69 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 1.27 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal.