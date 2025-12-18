Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / CuePilot AI secures $1.8 million to bring voice-first AI into preschools

Round from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital, led by Unilazer Ventures (backed by Ronnie Screwvala)

CuePilot, Founders

CuePilot Co-founders Ankur Agarwal, Adithya Narayanan, and Manav Kedia

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

CuePilot AI, a voice-first, AI-native platform for preschools and daycares, has raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round. The round saw participation from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital, and was led by Ronnie Screwvala of Unilazer Ventures and upGrad.
 
The company will deepen its voice and AI orchestration stack, ship integrations for priority geographies, and scale go-to-market across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, followed by the United States where ARPU (average revenue per user) is higher and payments volume is significant.
 
CuePilot is a full-stack preschool management system that automates 80 per cent of administrative work. Its voice-enabled AI captures short teacher debriefs and classroom context, instantly converting them into structured records, progress updates, and operational outputs. This ensures teachers stay off screens and focused on children, while leaders gain real-time clarity across academics, operations, billing, and admissions.
 
 
“CuePilot is rethinking early education with an AI-native, voice-first approach — one that I believe will define the next major shift in how we interact with technology,” said Ronnie Screwvala, founder, Unilazer Ventures. “Early learning is where outcomes are most foundational, and voice becomes the most inclusive and scalable way to deliver real-time personalisation. The founders have a strong grasp of the preschool ecosystem and a well-balanced operating-product dynamic that positions them well to capture a large, evolving market.”
 
The rise of dual-income households is increasing demand for high-quality childcare, yet teachers are increasingly caught up in administrative tasks. Preschools generate rich data across attendance, health logs, photos, assessments, billing, and parent communication, yet much of it lives in WhatsApp, spreadsheets, and legacy apps.

This investment arrives as the global early years education market is projected to reach $676.7 billion by 2030.
 
“Preschool teachers have an exceptionally challenging job,” said Ankur Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, who previously launched Arthshala, a Reggio-inspired preschool in Kolkata. “Much of their workday is spent on activities outside the classroom, which is unfortunate. We built CuePilot to automate 80 per cent of that work and give them their time back, so they can spend time with children in the classroom.”
 
“Voice capture and LLM reasoning turn unstructured classroom narratives into institutional memory.
 
That is the unlock in early childhood, where data is rarely captured and personalisation is everything. We are excited to back a team that is winning by building products attuned to stakeholders’ natural workflow, and that can build in India for global markets,” said Preeti Sampat, partner, Eximius Ventures.
 
CuePilot already serves over 130 schools across India and Southeast Asia and aims to reach 1,000 schools globally within the next 12-18 months, with aggressive expansion into the US market. Early customers report faster teacher onboarding, stronger parent communication, and several hours of admin time saved each week.
 
“CuePilot is building a category-shaping product for the future of education. At Titan, we believe in backing founders who bring deep clarity to large, underserved markets, and this team does exactly that. Their early traction and sharp execution signal a sizeable opportunity ahead,” said the Titan Capital spokesperson.
 

Topics : artifical intelligence Titan Ronnie Screwvala

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

