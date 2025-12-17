Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BMS partners with Accenture to set up AI-driven content hub in Mumbai

BMS partners with Accenture to set up AI-driven content hub in Mumbai

The launch of Mosaic is a key component of BMS's ongoing $130 million strategic investment aimed at advancing its portfolio of AI initiatives and AI-enabled marketing capabilities

artificial intelligence, AI,

Representative image: Bristol Myers Squibb launches AI content hub Mosaic with Accenture. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biopharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and IT services company Accenture on Wednesday announced the opening of a new AI-powered content hub, Mosaic, in Mumbai.

The generative AI-enabled facility is designed to accelerate BMS's global commercialisation strategy through enhanced digital capabilities, enabling the rapid creation of hyper-personalised, patient-centric content tailored for healthcare professionals, according to a joint statement.

The launch of Mosaic is a key component of BMS's ongoing $130 million strategic investment aimed at advancing its portfolio of AI initiatives and AI-enabled marketing capabilities.

Mosaic will utilise enhanced digital capabilities, including generative AI, to identify physicians' needs in real-time, allowing BMS to quickly and effectively develop targeted communications.

To date, the Mosaic content hub has been successfully piloted across three US brands (Reblozyl, Camzyos, and Cobenfy) with plans to onboard additional brands and expand globally (including launches in Germany and Japan in 2026).

 

BMS has recently opened a facility in Hyderabad, which employs over 3,000 personnel across various critical functions, including Global Drug Development and Business Insights and Technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS pegs annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion as adoption scales uppremium

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta

Vedanta demerger into five listed firms likely by March 2026: Anil Agarwal

Mizuho Financial Group, Mizuho Group, Mizuho

Japan's Mizuho Group to acquire over 60% stake in Avendus Capital from KKR

Google Pay

Google Pay rolls out Axis Bank Flex credit card, plans more issuer tie-ups

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra says the Sierra has been positioned between mid and high SUVs

Tata Motors' Sierra clocks 70,000 bookings on opening day of sales

Topics : Accenture Mumbai artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon