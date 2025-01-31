Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cyril Amarchand adopts artificial intelligence to boost legal services

Cyril Amarchand adopts artificial intelligence to boost legal services

This move underscores the growing adoption of AI within the domestic legal industry

artificial intelligence machine learning

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading investment firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into both its legal and business operations.
 
This move underscores the growing adoption of AI within the domestic legal industry.
 
In a press release, CAM revealed its strategic adoption of several key AI technologies. For legal services, the firm is piloting Harvey and utilising Lucio to enhance lawyers' capabilities. Business operations will be transformed through the implementation of Copilot and ChatGPT Plus.
 
The initiative coincides with CAM's 10th anniversary in its current form.
 
Cyril Shroff, managing partner, CAM, said, "The global legal industry stands at the cusp of a technological revolution. We are determined to lead from the front."
 

Also Read

CS Setty, SBI Chairman, BFSI

Gen AI's integration with financial sector to foster innovation: SBI chief

Artificial intelligence, AI

Economic Survey sounds alarm on AI, calls for education-industry links

artificial intelligence machine learning

Economic Survey 2025: AI an unprecedented opportunity and challenge

artificial intelligence machine learning

Indian firm AceCloud to offer DeepSeek GenAI with data residency claims

Apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

 
Earlier, Trilegal, also a leading law firm, had partnered with AI platform Lucio, a platform developed by lawyers that has processed over 100,000 documents and 8 million pages of text.
 
A recent Thomson Reuters report highlighted AI's growing role in the legal sector, with over half of industry participants seeing it as a tool to reduce administrative tasks, while 70 per cent expect it to aid in document drafting.
 
Shroff noted, "We see AI as a catalyst that will not only drive efficiency but also enhance the strategic value we provide to our clients."

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q3 result: Profit falls 42% to Rs 426 cr due to bad loans

Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp CEO

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta steps down after two-year stint

Biocon Biologics managing director and chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe

Biocon Biologics plans IPO for biosimilars business by Mar 2026: CEO

K Krithivasan,Krithivasan,TCS CEO

Businesses need to be perpetually adaptive, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

Go First

Approach lenders for acquisition of Go First: NCLAT to Busy Bee Airways

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology legal services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon