Economic Survey 2025: AI an unprecedented opportunity and challenge

Economic Survey 2025: AI an unprecedented opportunity and challenge

State may resort to taxation of profits generated from replacement of labour with tech

artificial intelligence machine learning

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

The Economic Survey 2024-25 said that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges for labour markets worldwide. For India to seriously consider the effects of AI, actions will have to focus on strong institution building, said the survey.
 
“In this context, as policymakers, it is important to pay attention to the evolving technological landscape and the potential impact it can have on the labour market,” said the survey. The Economic Survey discusses in detail the impact of AI on India and the areas of focus.
 
The survey also suggests that the government may look at taxation of profits generated by companies from the replacement of labour with technology.
 
 
“Although the impact of AI on labour will be felt across the world, the problem is magnified for India, given its size and its relatively low per capita income. If companies do not optimise the introduction of AI over a longer horizon and do not handle it with sensitivity, the demand for policy intervention and the demand on fiscal resources to compensate will be irresistible. The state, in turn, has to resort to taxation of profits generated from the replacement of labour with technology to mobilise those resources, as the International Monetary Fund suggested in its paper. It will leave everyone worse off, and the country’s growth potential will suffer as a result,” it said.
 
The survey states that education and skilling will play a critical role in driving the success of human-centric AI adoption in the country while “minimising labour displacement as best we can”.

The survey calls for collaboration between policymakers, the private sector, and academia. “India can align AI-driven innovation with societal goals. Ensuring inclusivity and sustainability in this transition is key to maximising benefits while minimising disruptions.”
 
Importantly, the survey also highlights the quality of the workforce concerning AI’s impact. It states that India's employment challenge is not just about numbers but also about raising the overall quality of the workforce.
 
“Improvements in the quality of the workforce must focus on more foundational skills as well, such as soft skills and core competencies, which are valuable across industries and roles.”
 
The survey further states that the new opportunities emerging from the spillover effects of AI will only become clear once AI moves from experimental to practical applications. However, reinforcing the earlier point, it is up to policymakers, academia, and the private sector to work together to raise the overall quality of human capital in India.
 

Topics : Economic Survey Artificial intelligence Budget 2025 Technology

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

