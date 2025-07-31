Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dabur India Q1 profit rises 3% to ₹514 crore as rural demand outpaces urban

Dabur India Q1 profit rises 3% to ₹514 crore as rural demand outpaces urban

Rural markets continued to outperform urban for the fifth quarter; Dabur's sales rose despite weather-hit summer portfolio and modest urban recovery

Dabur, Dabur India

Dabur expanded its rural footprint by around 10,000 villages during the quarter, bringing its total rural coverage to 1.33 lakh villages and 1.52 million outlets.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹513.9 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), as rural markets continued to outpace urban demand for the fifth consecutive quarter.
 
The company had reported a net profit of ₹500 crore in the same period last year. Net sales rose 1.7 per cent to ₹3,404.6 crore, compared to ₹3,349.1 crore a year ago. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) increased 3.5 per cent to ₹811.4 crore.
 
Market share gains across 95% of portfolio 
“This performance was anchored by solid market share gains across 95 per cent of our portfolio, reflecting the trust of our consumers, the resilience of our brands and the agility of our teams to navigate challenges and deliver ahead of expectations,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.
 
 
The company reported that rural growth outpaced urban by 390 basis points (bps), both in value and volume terms. However, the gap between rural and urban growth narrowed during the quarter, indicating a slow but steady recovery in urban consumption. This gap had stood at 460 bps in value terms and 500 bps in volume terms in the March quarter.

Also Read

Dabur

Dabur Q1 results: Profit rises 2.8% to ₹514 crore; revenue up 1.7%

Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India

Dabur India eyes double-digit CAGR by FY27-28 with wellness focus

Dabur India

Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer

Patanjali

Setback for Patanjali as HC orders to pull 'disparaging' ads against Dabur

stock market trading

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

 
Dabur expanded its rural footprint by around 10,000 villages during the quarter, bringing its total rural coverage to 1.33 lakh villages and 1.52 million outlets.
 
Weather hits beverages, but core portfolio holds up 
Unseasonal rains impacted the company’s summer-centric portfolio, particularly beverages and glucose. Excluding the seasonal portfolio, Dabur reported 7 per cent growth in business, with ex-seasonal volume growth at 3.5 per cent.
 
Digestives, toothpaste, and juices see strong growth 
Dabur recorded steady growth across key categories, including digestives, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.
 
“The Toothpaste business reported a 7.3 per cent growth during the first quarter. The ‘100% Fruit Juice’ portfolio under the Real Activ brand grew by 20 per cent, while the digestives portfolio grew by 7.7 per cent,” the company said.
 
The domestic Badshah spices segment grew 6.5 per cent during the quarter. Dabur’s international business rose 13.7 per cent in constant currency terms. The UK business registered a 41 per cent increase, while the Turkey business grew 36 per cent.

More From This Section

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, beats estimates on volume growth

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels names Shwetank Singh as new MD and CEO from February 1

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Quick commerce burns weigh on Swiggy in Q1; Instamart AOV jumps 25%

Priya Nair, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Rohit Jawa calls Priya Nair 'perfect casting' as she takes charge at HUL

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell retires amid backlash over Jaguar rebranding

Topics : Dabur India HUL Dabur India Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon