Rohit Jawa calls Priya Nair 'perfect casting' as she takes charge at HUL

On his final day as Managing Director and CEO of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Rohit Jawa expressed gratitude for his 37-year journey with the company and called his successor, Priya Nair, the “perfect casting” for the role.
Reflecting on his time with the FMCG giant, Jawa said, “If I had to choose one word to describe my journey, it would be ‘grateful’—grateful for everything I have received across HUL and Unilever globally. I’ve led three major markets in Asia—India, China, and one other. How many get that chance in a lifetime?”
Jawa formally steps down on July 31, and Priya Nair will take charge as the first woman MD and CEO of HUL from August 1.
‘Perfect casting’ for the next chapter
Jawa praised Nair’s credentials and strategic vision. “She is homegrown, has three decades of experience, and has served on the management committee for seven years. She recently led the global Beauty and Wellbeing business—a major value-creation engine for us,” he said.
He also credited Nair with having a unique blend of deep local expertise and global market insights, positioning her well to lead the company through the next phase of growth. “She’s the perfect casting for this time,” Jawa said.
Leadership welcomed internally and globally
According to sources within HUL, Nair has already returned to India and is expected to address the company’s staff at a Town Hall on Friday, her first day in the new role.
An employee said, “She’s been with the system for most of her career, and we are thrilled to welcome her back.” Another remarked on Nair’s clarity of thought and leadership style: “She’s extremely clear, and many are looking forward to working with her.”
The transition was also acknowledged on Unilever’s global analyst call after its Q2 results. The CEO of Unilever noted:
“We have appointed Priya Nair as the new Head of the Business in India. She has successfully led our global beauty and wellbeing vertical and understands both domestic and international markets. Her appointment is aligned with the evolving consumer and channel dynamics in India.”
Strategic Continuity and Future Outlook
Under Jawa, HUL carved out the Beauty and Wellbeing business as a strategic focus, a move Nair is expected to build upon. With strong brand-building credentials and experience at both local and global levels, her appointment is being viewed as a continuation of strategic priorities while opening avenues for gender diversity at the helm.
Nair’s return marks a historic moment for HUL, a company known for nurturing talent internally and creating leaders across the Unilever universe.