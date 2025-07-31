Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JLR CEO Adrian Mardell retires amid backlash over Jaguar rebranding

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell retires amid backlash over Jaguar rebranding

Mardell's departure marks the latest CEO change at a major automaker after new leaders for Renault SA, Stellantis NV and Volvo Car AB

The CEO also invested heavily in beefing up the security of its SUVs after they became magnets for thieves in the UK. | File Image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jamie Nimmo
  Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell is leaving the maker of luxury sport utility vehicles, as it grapples with higher US tariffs and a controversial makeover of the Jaguar brand. 
“Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “His successor will be announced in due course.” 
Mardell’s departure marks the latest CEO change at a major automaker after new leaders for Renault SA, Stellantis NV and Volvo Car AB. The industry has been battered by a drop in sales in China, weak demand for electric vehicles in Europe, and more recently US President Donald Trump’s trade onslaught. 
 
JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., was among a number of carmakers to withhold profit guidance at the height of the US tariff uncertainty. JLR, which makes the Range Rover and Land Rover SUVs, does not have any US factories.  

A video last year teasing Jaguar’s revamp as an electric-only brand received intense criticism. Jaguar isn’t making any cars until the new lineup is ready. 
During Mardell’s tenure, JLR pushed ahead with a strategy of developing fully electric options for all its models by the end of the decade. It’s gearing up for the first: the electric Range Rover.  
The CEO also invested heavily in beefing up the security of its SUVs after they became magnets for thieves in the UK. 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

