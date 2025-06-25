Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

Nifty today:
The Nifty today witnessed a session marked by massive intraday volatility, ultimately settling with a modest gain. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty failed to decisively surpass the 25,200 resistance on a closing basis, which indicates the continuation of its consolidation trend. The levels of 24,733 will continue to serve as strong support, while 25,200 will remain a key resistance for the Nifty in the short term.
Buy Dabur India ₹475, Stop-loss: ₹465, Target: ₹490
The Dabur India stock price has closed above its 10-day moving averages with rising volumes. The stochastic oscillator has exited the oversold zone on the daily chart, which indicates a probable bullish trend reversal for the short term.
Buy Chambal Fert ₹562, Stop-loss: ₹550, Target: ₹580
The Chambal Fertlisers stock price has been consolidating near its 200 day EMA support for the last four weeks. After witnessing a healthy correction from its all-time high, the stock seems to have formed short-term base near support. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart. (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)