Hyundai Motor India Q4 profit down 3.8%, to launch 26 new models by FY30

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,614 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024–25 (FY25), citing a high base effect and macroeconomic uncertainties that affected consumer sentiment and purchase decisions.
For FY26, the company has adopted a cautious outlook, anticipating domestic growth to broadly track the industry’s low single-digit estimates amid ongoing economic headwinds. However, HMIL is targeting 7–8 per cent growth in exports for FY26.
As part of its long-term strategy, the carmaker on Friday announced an aggressive pipeline of 26 product launches by FY30, including a mix of new models, facelifts, and refreshments. These will comprise 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six electric vehicles (EVs), alongside the introduction of eco-friendly powertrains such as hybrids.
The carmaker stated that in the next two years, eight cars — new models and facelifts — will be launched in India. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Hyundai’s wholesales in FY25 stood at 5.99 lakh units, marking a 2.6 per cent YoY decline. Its exports remained flat at around 163,000 units during the year.
HMIL currently sells 14 car models in India, including nine SUVs, two sedans, and three hatchbacks. The company's consolidated net profit in FY25 stood at ₹5,640 crore, a 6.9 per cent drop YoY.
“FY25 was a challenging and transformative year for the Indian automotive industry,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, told reporters during a post-results call. “The overall environment remained tough, with macroeconomic uncertainties impacting consumer sentiment. On top of that, we were up against a high base from previous years, which further amplified the impact,” he noted.
The company is in an expansion phase, with investments aimed at increasing production capacity, strengthening local manufacturing, and accelerating EV adoption. Its third manufacturing facility, located in Talegaon, Maharashtra, is expected to begin production in the third quarter of FY26, Kim noted.
“The domestic market remains challenging, but our strong fundamentals allow us to strategically pursue opportunities that can drive both growth and profitability,” Kim added. While recent rate cuts by the RBI and tax relief by the government may support demand, HMIL remains cautiously optimistic given the global economic backdrop. Kim said the company will continue to focus on SUVs and premiumisation, which it sees as key growth drivers.
Despite a sales decline in FY25, Hyundai emphasised a strong export strategy. The company’s exports recorded 14 per cent YoY growth in the fourth quarter of FY25 and 20 per cent YoY growth in April this year.