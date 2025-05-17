Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heritage Foods Q4 results: Net profit dips 5.75% to Rs 38.16 crore

Heritage Foods Q4 results: Net profit dips 5.75% to Rs 38.16 crore

Total income increased to Rs 1,048.4 crore in January-March period of 2024-25 from Rs 950.5 crore a year ago

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, net profit rose to Rs 188.28 crore as against Rs 106.54 crore a year ago | Photo: AdobeStock

Press Trust of India
May 17 2025

Dairy firm Heritage Foods Ltd has posted 5.75 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.16 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year on higher expenses.

Net profit stood at Rs 40.49 crore in a year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Total income increased to Rs 1,048.4 crore in January-March period of 2024-25 from Rs 950.5 crore a year ago.

However, expenses remained higher at Rs 990.5 crore as compared with Rs 898.62 crore earlier.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, net profit rose to Rs 188.28 crore as against Rs 106.54 crore a year ago.

 

Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said the company has delivered its "highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue, crossing Rs 4,134.6 crore in FY25."  Excluding the bulk B2B segment, revenue growth remained consistently above 10 per cent each quarter, reflecting the strength of the core portfolio and market strategy despite industry headwinds, she said.

"We continued to strengthen our omni-channel presence, with deeper penetration across traditional trade and the fast-growing Q-commerce space. It's especially rewarding to see our brand retain the No.1 position in both 'Top-of-Mind Awareness' and 'Loyalists' for curd and paneer in our core markets, as per our latest Brand Health Tracker," Nara added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

May 17 2025

Q4 Results Today
