Delhi court extends ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives by 2 days

The accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their three-day ED custody granted earlier. The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the PMLA Act

Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami extended the custody of Interim CEO of Vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the ED.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by two days the Enforcement Directorate custody of three Vivo-India executives in connection with a money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone-maker and others.
Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami extended the custody of Interim CEO of Vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the ED.
The accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their three-day ED custody granted earlier.
The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The federal agency had earlier arrested four people -- mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik -- in the case.
They are in judicial custody at present.
The ED had filed a charge-sheet against the four in a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge-sheet.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

