Delhi HC rejects PIL alleging sexual harassment in film industry

gavel law cases

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to examine a PIL raising allegations of sexual harassment in the "Indian film industry". Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to examine a PIL raising allegations of sexual harassment in the "Indian film industry".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said in the absence of a complaint by an aggrieved party, it couldn't order a "roving and fishing" inquiry.

The petitioner, who relied on the Justice Hema Committee report with respect to instances of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, sought a direction to the National Commission for Women to inquire into the alleged violation of fundamental and human rights in the "Indian film industry" as well.

 

"We will examine when there is a complaint. Your petition is structured on the report of Justice Hema Committee which is being looked into by another court," the bench said, "we will not direct any roving and fishing inquiry".

The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, alleged that sexual harassment was present in the "entire film industry" and he has even made complaint to relevant authorities in this regard.

He also sought the report of the committee be produced verbatim to ensure transparency.

The court, however, said the complaint should come from a survivor and noted the "entire petition was based on surmises without any empirical data".

It said action was initiated on the basis of the report by Justice Hema Committee, constituted after complaints were made by the aggrieved parties.

"The writ petition does not set out any specific complaint of any particular person of sexual harassment, for which no remedy is available.. In the given circumstances, we don't consider it apposite to accede to the prayers in the petition," the court ordered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

