Dell teams up with governments worldwide to tackle issues of AI ethics

US tech major Dell Technologies is collaborating with governments around the world to address ethical issues surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). The partnerships are aimed at combating deepfakes, fraudulent activities, and biases, according to a report in the Economic Times.

The report quoted Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer at Dell Technologies, as saying, “With vast amounts of data, the attack surfaces increase dramatically. There are good actors in the world, and there are bad actors in the world. Our role in collaboration with governments, different governments, is to balance innovation and technology, and doing the right things using the technology.”

Boudreau further said that Dell’s objective is to harness technology for positive impact. Additionally, the company is actively collaborating with governments to establish appropriate policies and procedures, ensuring alignment with ethical standards within its probability models.

Combating AI misuse

Boudreau’s remarks come at a time when there is a swift rollout of generative AI, resulting in the proliferation of deepfakes and the spreading of misinformation within the industry, the report stated.

Boudreau said the company is also collaborating with government agencies, such as those in Italy, the United States, or France. “But then also how do you use the technology to fight this? We have some customers tackling bad actors who are already using GenAI to, for example, conduct insurance fraud,” he said.

He said the use cases of GenAI among customers range from determining if individuals have purposely damaged one’s vehicles to filing fraudulent insurance claims. “The good news is, this technology is great at finding that as well. So you can recognise if it was altered or not,” Dell’s chief AI officer said.

Nvidia-powered servers

Earlier this week, Dell introduced a lineup of AI-enhanced PCs featuring Qualcomm processors.

Additionally, it announced plans for a new server compatible with Nvidia’s latest chips, slated for release in the second half of 2024, as Dell seeks to sustain its presence in the lucrative AI server market and prepares for an anticipated rebound in PC demand after a post-pandemic slump in orders.