DevDynamics.ai raises $600,000 led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying AI

Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised USD 600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities.

Other investors include Sunn91 Ventures, PointOne Capital, and select angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.

DevDynamics' AI co-pilot feature will help software leaders explore insights, get suggestions and anticipate challenges - transforming the landscape of engineering decision-making, the company said.

Also Read SBI Mutual Fund raises Rs 3,600 crore through dividend yield NFO Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises $8.5 mn from Sequoia Capital SBI raises $750 mn through bonds to fund offshore business growth Risk management platform Effectiv raises $4.5 mn capital in seed funding IT companies partially affected by transport strike in Bengaluru NDMC mulling deploying security guards for assets installed for G20 Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026 under new deal SpiceJet's Ajay Singh gets one more day to pay Rs 100 cr to Kalanithi Maran TCS joins Living Heart Project to create digital human heart models