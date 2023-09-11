Confirmation

DevDynamics.ai raises $600,000 led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying AI

Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised $600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities

Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.

Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised USD 600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities. 
Other investors include Sunn91 Ventures, PointOne Capital, and select angel investors, the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.
DevDynamics' AI co-pilot feature will help software leaders explore insights, get suggestions and anticipate challenges - transforming the landscape of engineering decision-making, the company said.

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

