Govt plans 'repairability index' for mobile, electronics to tackle e-waste

Govt plans 'repairability index' for mobile, electronics to tackle e-waste

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is spearheading the initiative, which will provide a score on key parameters to inform consumers about the ease with which a product can be repaired

mobiles

It will rate products on criteria including availability of technical documents and ease of disassembly.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

India is planning a repairability index for mobile phones and electronic products to address the growing e-waste problem and encourage manufacturers to produce more easily repairable items, officials said on Thursday.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry is spearheading the initiative, which will provide a score on key parameters to inform consumers about the ease with which a product can be repaired, the officials said at a national workshop on the issue.
Addressing the workshop, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said: "As India emerges as the third largest economy in the world, we should have a vibrant and tech-savvy repair system."

She also added, "India can become a repair hub for the world."

The proposed index will be similar to initiatives in other countries, such as France's repairability index. It will rate products on criteria including availability of technical documents, ease of disassembly, spare parts availability and pricing.
The workshop was aimed at establishing a consensus among industry stakeholders on "key parameters for accessing and evaluating repairability index" besides promoting longevity in product design, and democratizing repair information to enhance consumer experiences in reusing the mobile and electronics products they own.
Additional Secretary Bharat Khera emphasized the need for transparent and affordable repair solutions, increased consumer awareness, and support for local repairers.
Joint Secretary Anupam Mishra highlighted concerns about the lack of genuine spare parts in local markets, compatibility issues with product components, and the absence of information for consumers to repair their own devices.

He also mentioned that the Repairability Index of France rates products on five criteria, while the EU has additional parameters.
HCL Technologies Founder Ajai Chowdhry called for legislation to drive change.
"Today, most products are not repairable. We need to design products which can be repaired.... Unless we create a law, things will not change," he said.
The government has already launched a Right to Repair Portal, with 63 companies onboard, including 23 from the mobile and electronics sector.
India is the third largest electronic waste producer globally after China and the US.
The initiative aims to reduce e-waste, promote sustainable practices, and create opportunities for third-party repairers in India's growing electronics market.

E Waste management e-waste management E-waste management rules mobile electronic waste

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

