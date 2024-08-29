Rising airfares put a damper on Dussehra and Diwali travel plans this year

This year’s Dussehra and Diwali may come with a pinch of disappointment for travellers as airfares on certain routes soar to Rs 20,000-30,000. Despite some airlines offering discounts for the festive season, these deals may not be enough to drive a booking frenzy, reported Moneycontrol.

For instance, Vistara introduced its ‘Freedom Sale’ on August 15, offering one-way domestic tickets starting at Rs 1,578 for economy, Rs 2,678 for premium economy, and Rs 9,978 for business class, valid for travel until October 31, 2024. Similarly, Air India Express rolled out a ‘Flash Sale’ with fares starting from Rs 1,037 and waived convenience fees for bookings made until August 25, covering travel from August 26 to October 24 on domestic routes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This year, Dussehra is on October 12, while Diwali falls between October 31 and November 2.

Airfares soaring high

Travel platforms have noted a significant rise in airfare prices as the festive season approaches. Online travel platform Ixigo reported 30-35 per cent year-on-year increase in advance flight bookings for October and November. Citing Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO of Ixigo, the report emphasised that airfare to popular leisure destinations such as Goa and Jaipur has increased by 15-20 per cent during the festive season.

The cost of flights during Diwali week in 2024 has surged compared to the same period last year, even for bookings made three months in advance.

Govt trying to slow down skyrocketing prices

In response to the soaring prices on specific routes, the government has urged airlines to consider adding more flights on domestic routes where prices have spiked by over 20 percent compared to the previous year, Moneycontrol said.

Citing a government official, the report mentioned that a similar surge in ticket prices was observed in Leh in July, which was addressed by airlines, especially as weather conditions improved.

While the government does not plan to regulate airfares, the official emphasised that there shouldn’t be a significant disparity between the lower and upper fare categories offered by airlines.

Any hope of respite?

There may be some relief on the horizon, as airlines plan to expand their fleet. According to another ministry official, with airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express scheduled to receive 10 additional planes before November, more flights will be available on domestic routes, which could help ease the capacity constraints.

Back in February, a Parliamentary panel recommended route-specific fare caps and the establishment of a separate body to regulate airfares. The panel argued that self-regulation by airlines has not been effective in controlling prices. Currently, the government does not set or regulate airfares.

Int’l travel demand surge

While domestic air travel becomes more expensive, international trips may be more affordable this festive season. Some domestic routes have also seen a price drop, the report noted.

The key drivers for this festive season's travel demand, including multi-generational families taking advantage of school holidays, couples, Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), and Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012).