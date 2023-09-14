The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken up the matter with Pratt and Whitney (P & W) regarding the three incidents of engine failure in IndiGo flights in quick succession leading to In-flight Shut down (IFSD) demanding Original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) urgent intervention of the highest level for suitable mitigation.

The matter was taken up with Pratt & Whitney (P & W) on September 1.

DGCA said that IndiGo A-321 neo aircraft VT-IUJ, while on a flight from Madurai to Mumbai was involved in an incident of a commanded In-flight Shut down (IFSD) on 29/08/2023, wherein the crew observed high vibration and Low oil pressure on one engine, followed by engine stall.

"Upon landing at Mumbai airport, Metallic chips were found on the oil chip detector. On the same day, in a similar incident, IndiGo A-321 neo aircraft VT-IUF, while on a flight from Kolkatta to Bangalore was involved in a commanded IFSD, wherein similar observations were made by the crew on the second engine and the aircraft landed back at Kolkata. There were similar findings on the second engine, i.e. Metallic chips were found on the oil chip detector," an official statement said.

DGCA mentioned that on September 3, again in a similar incident, IndiGo A-320 neo aircraft VT-IVI, while on a flight from Amritsar to Delhi was involved in a commanded IFSD, wherein Low oil pressure was observed by the crew on the second engine and the aircraft landed back at Amritsar. An external Oil leak was observed on the affected engine, however, no vibration or Oil chip was reported.

"The Boroscopic Inspection (BSI) of the engines involved in IFSD was done by Indigo, wherein damage to the Stage 1 blades of the High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) was observed on the engines involved in incidents on August 29, however, no anomaly was observed in the BSI of the affected engine at Amritsar in the incident on September 3," the statement said.

Also Read IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report Go First Airways files for insolvency, blames Pratt & Whitney engines TMS EP511: OCCRP allegations, Pratt & Whitney, agro-chemical stocks & more Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing SAP Labs to double artificial intelligence talent base in India by 2024 Oil India to invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy for net zero by 2040 Pilot shortage pull down Akasa Air's market share to 4.2% in August Vedanta hires former Gold Fields CEO Griffith to run copper, zinc mines LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012%

"It was noted that the engines involved in all the three incidents had done more than 3,000 hours time since last shop visit (TSLSV)," it added.

In view of the damage to the blades of the HPT observed on the engines involved in incidents on August 29, as a proactive measure, DGCA directed Indigo to identify and conduct BSI of the engines installed on A321 aircraft which had done more than 3000 Hrs TSLSV. Accordingly, three engines were identified and the BSI was carried out, "however, no abnormality was observed in any of the engines."

"As a matter of abundant precaution, Indigo was further directed to undertake BSI on the engines installed on A321 aircraft which had done more than 2500 Hrs since the last shop visit. Accordingly, 05 engines were identified and the BSI was done on the identified engines however, no abnormality was observed in any of the engines," an official statement said.

P & W was also advised to identify the probable cause of the HPT blade damage along with the additional inspection(s)/ task(s), recommended by P & W, if any, to detect the deterioration at an early stage to be intimated along with the data of such failures globally and the mitigation measures recommended by P & W to be shared with DGCA.

Earlier PW had indicated in July 2023, a recall of 200 engines worldwide, due to High Pressure Turbine (HPT) hub issues because of an anomaly noted in the hub which could only be detected with an Angular Ultra Sonic Inspection (AUSI) at shop level. In the first phase, the impacted engines were required to be removed before September 15 for the AUSI in a shop.

11 engines of the IndiGo fleet were impacted because of this, however, out of these, 6 were a part of the current PW Aircraft on Ground and only five were operating engines which were removed before the Sep 15.

Earlier on September 11, PW indicated that the phase 2 recall is being reviewed which will require removal of up to 600 engines between 2023 and 2026, with most of the removals in Q1 of 2024. PW will issue an SB in the next 60 days with the fleet management action plan.