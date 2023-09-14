Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Vedanta hires former Gold Fields CEO Griffith to run copper, zinc mines

Griffith stepped down as chief executive of Gold Fields in December, after a short stint at the Johannesburg-based gold producer, following an unsuccessful bid to buy Canadian Yamana Gold

Vedanta

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Resources has appointed South African mining veteran Chris Griffith to run its base metals unit, including its recently regained Zambian copper mines.

Griffith stepped down as chief executive of Gold Fields in December, after a short stint at the Johannesburg-based gold producer, following an unsuccessful bid to buy Canadian Yamana Gold.

Much of Griffith's career has been at Anglo American where he ran Kumba Iron Ore and was instrumental in restructuring and turning around Anglo American Platinum .
 
Griffith will head Vedanta's base metals unit, including zinc mines in Namibia and South Africa, an iron ore business in Liberia and will have oversight over processing businesses in the Middle East and India.
 
A mining engineer, Griffith will probably be more focused on restoring Konkola Copper Mines to profitable operation after the Indian company was given back control of the assets by Zambian authorities after years of protracted battle over the ownership.

"I look forward to driving innovation, operational efficiency and sustainable growth across Vedanta's base metals businesses, creating KCM as a cornerstone asset for the company and growing the group internationally," he said in a statement.
 

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012%

Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Tata Motors plans to set up separate sales network for EVs this fiscal year

Qure.ai, PATH India partner to provide TB, Covid screening in Maharashtra

Flipkart crosses 1.4 mn sellers ahead of its annual shopping event

Vedanta has pledged to invest about $1 billion in the Zambian operation, where some of its underground mines "need immediate recapitalisation", Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said on Sept. 5.

Topics : Vedanta Mining industry CEO

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon