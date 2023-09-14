Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Pilot shortage pull down Akasa Air's market share to 4.2% in August

IndiGo maintained its lead as the country's largest airline with its market share pegged at 63.3 per cent in August

Akasa Air

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air's domestic market share slipped to 4.2 per cent in August from 5.2 per cent in July following flight cancellations as a consequence of pilot resignations over the past few months.

The airline slid to the sixth spot, falling behind the cash-strapped airline SpiceJet, in terms of domestic airline market share, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data shows.

Akasa's operations have been hurt, resulting in flight cancellations. This is due to pilot attrition, as some of the carrier's pilots have joined rival airlines. Meanwhile, Vistara experienced an uptick in its market share as compared to the previous month. The airline captured 9.8 per cent of the domestic aviation market as compared to 8.4 per cent in July.

Akasa Air did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard until press time.

The airline, which commenced operations last year, had overtaken SpiceJet in market share in June of this year. It had consistently maintained its position until July.

It ferried 527,000 and 624,000 passengers in August and July respectively. On the other hand, SpiceJet carried 541,000 and 504,000 passengers in August and July.

Also Read

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Vedanta hires former Gold Fields CEO Griffith to run copper, zinc mines

LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012%

Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Tata Motors plans to set up separate sales network for EVs this fiscal year

Qure.ai, PATH India partner to provide TB, Covid screening in Maharashtra


IndiGo maintained its lead as the country's largest airline with its market share pegged at 63.3 per cent in August.

The market share of Air India and Vistara stood at 9.8 per cent each, and AirAsia India was at 7.1 per cent in August. The combined market share of all the Tata Airlines—Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India—was pegged at 26.7 per cent during the same period.

Vistara topped the list of airlines in terms of occupancy as it registered a 91.3 per cent passenger load factor in August, as per data. SpiceJet was ranked second with a 90.9 per cent load factor. IndiGo, Air India and Akasa's load factors were recorded at 83.6, 84.5 and 87.3 per cent respectively.

Moreover, August recorded 12.4 million flyers, a 23 per cent increase in terms of domestic passengers compared to the same month last year.

Topics : DGCA Air India Vistara SpiceJet

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon