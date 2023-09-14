Pilot shortage pull down Akasa Air's market share to 4.2% in August

Akasa Air's domestic market share slipped to 4.2 per cent in August from 5.2 per cent in July following flight cancellations as a consequence of pilot resignations over the past few months.

The airline slid to the sixth spot, falling behind the cash-strapped airline SpiceJet, in terms of domestic airline market share, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data shows.

Akasa's operations have been hurt, resulting in flight cancellations. This is due to pilot attrition, as some of the carrier's pilots have joined rival airlines. Meanwhile, Vistara experienced an uptick in its market share as compared to the previous month. The airline captured 9.8 per cent of the domestic aviation market as compared to 8.4 per cent in July.

Akasa Air did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard until press time.

The airline, which commenced operations last year, had overtaken SpiceJet in market share in June of this year. It had consistently maintained its position until July.

It ferried 527,000 and 624,000 passengers in August and July respectively. On the other hand, SpiceJet carried 541,000 and 504,000 passengers in August and July.

IndiGo maintained its lead as the country's largest airline with its market share pegged at 63.3 per cent in August.

The market share of Air India and Vistara stood at 9.8 per cent each, and AirAsia India was at 7.1 per cent in August. The combined market share of all the Tata Airlines—Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India—was pegged at 26.7 per cent during the same period.

Vistara topped the list of airlines in terms of occupancy as it registered a 91.3 per cent passenger load factor in August, as per data. SpiceJet was ranked second with a 90.9 per cent load factor. IndiGo, Air India and Akasa's load factors were recorded at 83.6, 84.5 and 87.3 per cent respectively.

Moreover, August recorded 12.4 million flyers, a 23 per cent increase in terms of domestic passengers compared to the same month last year.