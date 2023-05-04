close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it operated a Boeing 787 aircraft on the Delhi-Mumbai route, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vistara

Vistara

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it operated a Boeing 787 aircraft on the Delhi-Mumbai route, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This is the first time that an Indian carrier has operated a commercial domestic flight on a wide-body aircraft, using a blend of 17 per cent SAF with 83 per cent conventional jet fuel, the airline said in a statement.

The Delhi-Mumbai flight using blended with SAF helped the airline reduce approximately 10,000 pounds of CO2 emissions, it said.

"This pioneering initiative is part of Vistara's ongoing efforts to minimize carbon footprint and support a sustainable future for the aviation industry," the airline said.

Last month, the joint venture of Tata Group-Singapore Airlines -- Vistara -- had operated a wide-body aircraft on a long-haul international route using sustainable aviation fuel, which was also the first time for an Indian airline.

A blend of 30 per cent SAF and 70 per cent conventional jet fuel was used on a ferry flight between Charleston International Airport, South Carolina to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, which resulted in the reduction of approximately 150,000 pounds of CO2 emissions over the fuel's life cycle, Vistara said.

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes: State media

Air India to spend $400 mn to refurbish Boeing 777s and 787 fleet

United Airlines places largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing's history

What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

United Breweries posts 94.03% slump in Q4 profit on higher input costs

ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO after raids

Financial institution 1 Finance bags psychology patent for screening tool

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

"We have always been committed to driving sustainability and innovation in aviation, and are delighted to carry out yet another industry-first initiative of operating a commercial flight on a wide-body using SAF," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, which is in the process of merging with Tata Group-owned Air India.

Besides Air India, the group also owns low-cost carrier AIX Connect (AirAsia India) and international budget airline Air India Express. These two airlines are also set to be integrated into one single entity, which is planned to be operated as a low-cost airline.

Vistara, in the statement, said that along with other airline companies of the TATA Group, it has been working extensively towards reduction of carbon emissions through use of sustainable technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vistara Boeing aircrafts Aviation fuel

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

Vistara
2 min read

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

electric vehicles
2 min read

United Breweries posts 94.03% slump in Q4 profit on higher input costs

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
2 min read

ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO after raids

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

Mindspace REIT Q4 NOI up 9% to 436.4 cr, distribution of Rs 285 cr declared

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon