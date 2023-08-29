Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Digikore Studios files draft papers with NSE Emerge for IPO plans

Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO)

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Digikore has filed draft papers with the NSE's SME segment Emerge for floating an IPO, according to a statement issued by the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO).
Digikore has filed draft papers with the NSE's SME segment Emerge for floating an IPO, according to a statement issued by the company.
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to further enhance the company's operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory, the statement said.
Besides, Digikore has successfully concluded its pre-IPO funding round, it said, adding that Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the offer.
Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'.

Also Read

Hi-Green Carbon files draft papers for IPO; to list on NSE Emerge

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

IT firms' growth in Q1 FY24 lowest in 10 qtrs, slowdown to get worse: ICRA

Cashfree Payments appoints Chetan Yadav as senior VP-human resources

Future Consumer sells Nilgiri Dairy Farm to AVA Cholayil Healthcare

Maruti Suzuki India announces appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate

Punj Lloyd fails to attract any bidder in second round of e-auction

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NSE Companies

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon