Digikore Studios files draft papers with NSE Emerge for IPO plans

Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO).

Digikore has filed draft papers with the NSE's SME segment Emerge for floating an IPO, according to a statement issued by the company.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to further enhance the company's operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory, the statement said.

Besides, Digikore has successfully concluded its pre-IPO funding round, it said, adding that Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the offer.

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'.

Also Read Hi-Green Carbon files draft papers for IPO; to list on NSE Emerge 7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23 IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed IT firms' growth in Q1 FY24 lowest in 10 qtrs, slowdown to get worse: ICRA Cashfree Payments appoints Chetan Yadav as senior VP-human resources Future Consumer sells Nilgiri Dairy Farm to AVA Cholayil Healthcare Maruti Suzuki India announces appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate Punj Lloyd fails to attract any bidder in second round of e-auction