close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dish TV minority shareholders seek EGM, removal of 2 independent directors

Informing about the development to the stock exchanges, Dish TV said it is examining the communication from the minority shareholders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dish TV

Representative image

4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of minority shareholders of Dish TV has sent a notice to call an Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of the direct-to-home service provider, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board and removal of two independent directors questioning their independence.

The notice sent by 77 shareholders of Dish TV, representing 10.15 per cent shareholding, proposed to nominate K Badri Narayanan, Satis Kumar Yanmandra, Jeet Sen Gupta as independent directors on the board of the Essel Group firm.

Besides, it has also sought the removal of two independent directors -- Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal -- from the board of the company.

"The existing independent directors have a long-term association with Dish TV and Essel group which cast doubt over their independence," the shareholders wrote in the notice.

Dish TV is embroiled in a tussle between its largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel over board representation in the company. The company is unable to pass its annual statements from the last two years and the feud has led to the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Informing about the development to the stock exchanges, Dish TV said it is examining the communication from the minority shareholders.

Also Read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Dish TV appoints three independent directors; to convene AGM on December 29

Dish TV Institutional shareholders call for EGM, seek to remove 2 directors

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Number of cases under IBC gone up by 24% in Q4FY23, says CARE Ratings

INOX invests in Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant to set up air separation units

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

Infra lender NaBFID to sanction loan worth Rs 1 trillion this fiscal

Infosys, bp deepen relationship to transform digital application landscape

"... will take necessary steps as per applicable law and procedures," said Dish TV in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the minority shareholders have also raised several other issues questioning the investments made by the company such as in its OTT platform Watcho.

"Dish TV made a significant investment of Rs 1,218 crore (which is 20 per cent of total netblock of the fixed assets, intangibles, investments and capital WIP of Rs 6,012 crore) in the FY20 (Intangible Assets), for Watcho, its flagship OTT platform," they said.

The investments were qualified in FY2020 (the year of the investment itself) and in FY2021.

"Upon lenders and investors questioning the investments, the company had made an impairment of Rs 203 crore in FY2022," it said.

During FY20, the Essel group companies defaulted with multiple lenders, including bank loans to Essel group companies secured by the pledge of Dish TV Shares, they said.

"It is our apprehension, that anticipating a loss of majority shareholding due, to the invocation of pledged Dish TV shares from bank and other lenders, the aforesaid funds may have been diverted by the promoters for other purposes," the letter said.

On the removal of the two existing independent directors, the minority shareholders said, "They have long-term association with Dish TV and Essel group which cast doubt over their independence."

Rashmi Aggarwal held directorship in other Essel group entities -- Dish Infra, Zee Media, and Essel Forex -- till Feb 2019, while Shankar Agganval held directorship in Essel Infraprojects Ltd till November 2018.

Essel Infraprojects is a defaulter entity with YES Bank and several other lenders and his association is a "red flag", the notice added.

Besides, they have also raised other corporate governance issues and alleged that the board is not acting in line with good corporate governance standards.

It does not have a "fair representation" of the incumbent significant shareholders of banks and financial institutions holding 45 per cent shareholding in the company.

"The board is purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders holding merely 4 per cent of the shares in the company," they alleged.

Moreover, they also raised concerns over the continuation of Jawahar Lal Goel as additional director after a proposal for his re-appointment as MD was rejected by the shareholders.

"It was only after the intervention of the shareholders that he subsequently resigned as additional director," they said.

In December last year, shareholders of Dish TV again rejected the proposal for the adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY21 and FY22 in the AGM.

Earlier, the shareholders of the Direct-to-Home service provider had rejected the proposals to approve the balance sheet of the company for the last two fiscals in the 34th AGM conducted on September 26, 2022.

In June 2022, shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting rejected the proposal for the reappointment of Goel as its managing director.

In September, shareholders of Dish TV rejected four resolutions in the AGM, including the adoption of the company's financial statements for FY21 and FY22, and the appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan.

Dish TV shareholders, on December 30, 2021, also rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director.

Goel resigned from the board of the company on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dish TV minority shareholders Independent directors

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

TV Today Network Q4 results: Net profit falls 83.6% to Rs 5.85 crore

TV Today Network
2 min read

Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Health, healthcare
1 min read

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon