close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

Entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company's flagship streaming service Disney+ lost four million subscribers in its second quarter that ended April 1

IANS New Delhi
A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney in New York City. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company's flagship streaming service Disney+ lost four million subscribers in its second quarter that ended April 1, as the company approached its third round of layoffs.

In its Q2 2023, the company reported 157.8 million subscribers, compared to 161.8 million in the previous quarter.

The key reason behind the decline was Disney+Hotstar, which lost 8 per cent of its subscriber base -- from 57.5 million in Q1 2023 to 52.9 million in Q2.

"Disney+Hotstar average monthly revenue per paid subscriber decreased from $0.74 to $0.59 due to lower per-subscriber advertising revenue," the company said in a statement.

The drop in the Indian subscribers is mainly because the platform did not retain streaming rights for the Indian Premier Cricket (IPL) League.

Overall for the company, the revenues for the quarter and six months grew 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Bob Iger to receive $27 million yearly for return as Walt Disney CEO

When Disney decided to dump its CEO Bob Chapek, the change happened fast

CES 2023: Amazon, Disney partner to launch new voice assistant 'Hey Disney'

Walt Disney says Bob Iger returning as CEO amid rough global conditions

Penguin India launches campaign against book piracy with anti-piracy tool

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Apple now the only major smartphone brand without a foldable device

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

"We're pleased with our accomplishments this quarter, including the improved financial performance of our streaming business, which reflect the strategic changes we've been making throughout the company to realign Disney for sustained growth and success," said Robert Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company.

Disney plans to reduce its workforce by 7,000 jobs as part of a larger reorganisation that will see the company cut $5.5 billion in costs.

The fresh round of job cuts is likely to affect Disney Entertainment and ESPN, as well as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

"I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide and I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes," Iger had said.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : disney layoff Companies

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate
2 min read

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney in New York City. Photo: Reuters
2 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Apple now the only major smartphone brand without a foldable device

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

uber
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon