JUST IN
Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch
New Twitter boss Elon Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, laying off staff: Report
Twitter chief Elon Musk considers further layoffs in sales on Monday
Tesla recalls 300,000 vehicles in US over taillight software glitch
Used car retailer Carvana lays off 8% workforce as interest rates rise
Google asks illegal loan apps in Africa to present license to operate
Fired by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? The old economy is there for you
Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid mayhem after Musk's takeover
Musk reinstates celebrity accounts on Twitter, says 'no decision' on Trump
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch
Business Standard

Walt Disney says Bob Iger returning as CEO amid rough global conditions

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Robert A Iger (Bob Iger) is returning to head the company amid the company's plans to reduce workforce to navigate the rough global conditions

Topics
Walt Disney | Media companies | disney

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Walt Disney says Bob Iger returning as CEO amid rough global conditions

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Robert A. Iger (Bob Iger) is returning to head the company, as Bob Chapek has stepped down as CEO amid the company's plans to reduce workforce to navigate the rough global conditions.

Iger, who left the company last year, after spending more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years.

He will work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday.

"We thank Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board.

"The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period," she added.

The change at the top comes as facing slow revenue growth, Disney has reportedly planned to reduce its workforce and freeze hiring.

According to an internal leaked memo from Chapek, the company is "limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze".

The outgoing CEO also advised executives to only take necessary business travels. Virtual meetings should be conducted as often as possible.

"I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO," Iger said.

During his 15 years as CEO, from 2005 to 2020, Iger helped build Disney into one of the world's most successful and admired media and entertainment companies with a strategic vision focused on creative excellence, technological innovation and international growth.

Meanwhile, global revenues for The Walt Disney Company decreased 18 per cent to $1.1 billion and operating income dropped 18 per cent to $0.1 billion, owing to a decrease in advertising revenue due to lower average viewership, especially in India where there was no cricket in the September quarter.

--IANS

na/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Walt Disney

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.