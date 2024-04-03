Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Disney shareholders back CEO Robert Iger, rebuff activist shareholders

The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to complete a successful CEO succession at Disney and align management pay with performance

Robert Iger

Image: Bloomberg

AP Burbank
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Disney shareholders rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger, voting Wednesday to rebuff activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, who had sought seats on the company's board.
The company had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to complete a successful CEO succession at Disney and align management pay with performance.
Disney announced in November 2022 that Bob Iger would come back to the company as its CEO to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure had been marked by clashes, missteps and weakening financial performance.
Iger was Disney's public face for 15 years as chief executive before handing the job off to Chapek in 2020, a stretch in which Iger compiled a string of victories lauded in the entertainment industry and by Disney fans. But his second run at the job has not won him similar accolades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Have no regrets about returning, despite challenges, says Disney's Iger

Disney to keep TV stations, says CEO Bob Iger, in reversal from July

Elon Musk lashes out again at Bob Iger after Disney pulls ads from X

In search for its next CEO, Disney board focuses on four divisional heads

Disney faces charges of up to $2.4 billion due to Star India's removal

Calcutta HC admits petition filed by Tata Steel over loan waiver from SDF

Blackstone to invest $2 bn annually in India with primary focus on infra

Amazon web services slashes hundreds of jobs as part of cost-cutting drive

Aon completes transaction to acquire Global Insurance Brokers in India

Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of biz in India, Gulf region

Topics : disney entertainment sector Disney India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon