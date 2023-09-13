DMRC, BEL ink deal for indigenous communication-based train control system

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday joined hands to develop an indigenous communication-based train control (i-CBTC) system, officials said.

The team has commenced work at the i-CBTC lab of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and will soon develop and deploy a prototype i-CBTC product on a designated test track within the DMRC network, they said.

With this partnership, the Delhi Metro and BEL are set to usher in a new era of rail transportation in India, driving innovation, reducing costs, and fostering self-reliance in the field of train control signalling systems, the DMRC said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the DMRC.

This groundbreaking partnership is aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, championed by the Government of India under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the statement said.

The i-CBTC project signifies a significant leap forward for the Delhi Metro, the officials said.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels DMRC's new app allows passengers to buy tickets directly from smartphones For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve IndiGo gets regulatory approval to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft: Report Wire maker R R Kabel IPO subscribed by 25% on first day of bidding WhatsApp introduces Channels for instant celebrity and news updates ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

By embracing this cutting-edge Communication-Based Train Control System, which is widely adopted by leading metros worldwide, the DMRC aims to optimise train operations, increase frequency, and enhance passenger services while efficiently utilising rail infrastructure, it said.

Already showcasing its commitment to innovation, the DMRC deployed the indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) on its Red Line earlier this year, tailored to Indian conditions.

The development of i-CBTC is meant to be a monumental stride towards self-reliance in metro signalling and train control systems, reducing dependence on foreign vendors and fostering indigenisation and standardisation, the statement said.

This endeavour is driven by a dedicated team of 50 engineers from DMRC and the public sector undertaking BEL, well-versed in signalling technology, software development, hardware development, safety processes, RAMS, testing, and more, it said.