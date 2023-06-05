close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dr Reddy's completes Phase-I study in proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab

Global Phase III study is being initiated to compare the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dr Reddy’s, Labs

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that its tocilizumab biosimilar candidate, DRL_TC, successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase I study, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.
This Phase I study used an intravenous (IV) formulation to evaluate the pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety, and immunogenicity of Dr. Reddy’s tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Dr Reddy’s has already demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamics parameters, safety and immunogenicity by subcutaneous route. The company is now initiating a global Phase III study with the aim of comparing the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.”
“Tocilizumab is an important antirheumatic agent that has a unique place in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases,” said Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s.

“By developing the formulation in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations, we aim to reach more patients around the world. With our recent milestones in our proposed biosimilars of tocilizumab and rituximab, our partner’s launch of pegfilgrastim in the US and Europe, we look forward to maintaining our momentum as part of our goal to serve over 1.5 billion patients by 2030,” he added.
The successful outcome of this study represents an important milestone in Dr. Reddy’s commitment to make high-quality biosimilar products more accessible and affordable to healthcare providers and patients around the world.

Also Read

Dr Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's USA prescription portfolio for $105 mn

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 PAT grows nine-fold riding on US, India biz

Dr Reddy's Laboratories QoQ showing catches a cold on weak US sales

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110-MW solar power project KSEB

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Topics : Dr Reddy's Laboratories medical industry BS Web Reports Pharmaceutical

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
2 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon