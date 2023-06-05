Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024



The news comes even as Byju’s struggles to raise new funds and has a deadline to pay $40 million interest on its loan of $1.2 billion. A Bloomberg report said that if the payment is not done, the loan will default. Edtech giant Byju’s, announced on Monday that it will launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year. The IPO will mark a milestone in the continued growth and expansion of Aakash + Byju’s, creating a comprehensive portfolio of products that caters to a broader range of students, said the company.



The upcoming IPO will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash’s infrastructure, broaden its reach, and extend test-prep education to a larger number of students across the nation. In a statement, the company said that the Board of Byju’s has granted its official sanction for this pivotal undertaking. The appointment of the merchant bankers for the IPO will be announced soon to ensure a planned and successful listing next year.



Aakash is one of the largest test prep companies for engineering and medical entrance exams in India, with over 325 centres currently serving more than 400,000 students across the country. Since acquisition, Aakash has benefitted from multiple synergies with Byju’s that have accelerated its growth, clocking a three-fold increase in revenue in the last two years. AESL’s revenue is on track to reach Rs 4,000 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 900 crore in the financial year 2023-24, said Byju’s in a press statement.