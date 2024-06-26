Dr. Reddy's to acquire Haleon's nicotine replacement biz for 500 mn pounds

Global pharma company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire British consumer healthcare company Haleon’s nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) business outside the United States for 500 million pounds. The transaction is expected to close in early December 2024.

This acquisition, facilitated through its subsidiary Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, includes an upfront cash payment of 458 million pounds and performance-based contingent payments of up to 42 million pounds, slated for 2025 and 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The acquisition includes Nicotinell, a global leader in the NRT category, and its local market-leading brand names Nicabate, Habitrol, and Thrive. Dr. Reddy's will acquire the NRT business in all countries outside of the United States. The Nicotinell portfolio spans over 30 countries across Europe, Asia (including Japan), and Latin America. In 2023 alone, the portfolio generated approximately 217 million pounds in revenue.

Dr. Reddy’s CEO, Erez Israeli, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating, "The business to be acquired from Haleon has maintained steady sales and strong profitability over the years. The portfolio is attractive for its customer loyalty, its global nature, and the access it provides to key customers. We believe we can unlock more value, grow the portfolio further, and increase consumer access around the world to these global brands.”

Nicotinell, ranked among the top 15 over-the-counter (OTC) brands in Europe and a leader in its category, offers various formats such as lozenges, patches, and gums to aid in tobacco cessation. This move comes as Dr. Reddy’s aims to diversify and strengthen its consumer healthcare OTC business, which includes recent expansions in pain relief, women’s health, and nutritional products.

In recent years, Dr. Reddy’s has expanded its OTC portfolio through acquisitions and partnerships, including joint ventures with global brands like Nestle Health Science in India. The company entered the UK consumer health market earlier this year with the launch of Histallay.