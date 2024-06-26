Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Promoter entity Finsider International sells entire 2.6% stake in Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6.5 per cent before recouping some losses. They ended at Rs 442, down 2.6 per cent from the previous day's close

Vedanta

Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finsider International Company, a promoter group entity, sold its entire 2.63 per cent stake in domestic miner Vedanta on Wednesday. It sold nearly 98 million shares at Rs 427 apiece to raise Rs 4,184 crore. The names of the buyers were not disclosed by the exchange.

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6.5 per cent before recouping some losses. They ended at Rs 442, down 2.6 per cent from the previous day’s close.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Finsider International is a unit of Anil Agarwal-led London-headquartered Vedanta Resources (VRL). As of March 31, VRL’s debt levels stood at around $6 billion. Since last year, the commodities major has faced several rating downgrades, with analysts flagging liquidity issues and high default risk. The amount raised through Wednesday’s share sale will help the group reduce its debt.

“This is in line with the group’s commitment to significantly deleverage its balance sheet at both the India and the VRL level and in line with broader initiatives to support its strategic growth plans. Post repayments made from the transaction, VRL would have reduced its debt by upwards of $650 million since the beginning of FY25,” said a Vedanta Resources spokesperson.

At the end of the March 2024 quarter, the promoter holding in Vedanta stood at 61.95 per cent, of which Finsider held 2.63 per cent.

Shares of Vedanta have rallied over 70 per cent so far this year, underpinned by the company’s measures to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies and demerger plans.

In September 2023, the mining conglomerate announced plans to demerge and separately list five key businesses, including aluminium, oil and gas, and steel. The demerger could lead to the creation of six independent verticals: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta. The company is expected to allocate its debt across the demerged entities in proportion to their assets.

Earlier, Vedanta had outlined the plan to deleverage its debt by $3 billion over the next three years.

“Deleveraging is our priority. We would be deleveraging the debt of Vedanta Resources by $3 billion over the next three years. Vedanta’s cash flow pre-growth capital expenditure (capex) is estimated to be $3.5-4 billion for FY25, sufficient for secured debt maturities of $1.5 billion,” Navin Agarwal, vice chairman, Vedanta, had said during an analysts’ meeting in March. At the group level, Vedanta is eyeing an Ebitda of $6 billion in FY25 and over $7 billion in FY26 on the back of operational efficiencies across businesses.
Topics : Vedanta Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon