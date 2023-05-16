close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dumping other banks, Warren Buffett recommits to Bank of America stocks

Investor Warren Buffett recommitted to his favourite bank stock, Bank of America

AP Omaha (US)
Warren Buffett

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investor Warren Buffett recommitted to his favourite bank stock, Bank of America, during the first quarter while dumping two other banks as part of a number of moves in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio.

Berkshire provided a quarterly update on its US holdings on Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades.

Berkshire slightly increased its 179.4 million share stake in Bank of America stock while eliminating long-time stakes in US Bancorp and the Bank of New York Mellon. Buffett has eliminated a number of bank investments in recent years, but he continues to back Bank of America.

Berkshire also picked up nearly 10 million shares of Capital One stock.

The quarterly filings don't identify which investments Buffett made and which ones were done by one of Berkshire's two other investment managers, but Buffett generally handles all of Berkshire's biggest investments worth USD 1 billion or more. Buffett doesn't regularly comment on these stock filings.

Berkshire continued to reduce its Activision Blizzard stake in the quarter down to 49.4 million shares from 52.7 million at the start of the year. Buffett has said he bought that stock as a way to bet that Microsoft's acquisition of the video game maker will ultimately go through. That deal is in doubt after British regulators rejected it and US regulators sued to block it although the European Union did endorse Microsoft's purchase on Monday.

Also Read

Warren Buffett donates more than $750 million to family charities

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Q1 profits jump to $35.5 bn at Buffett's Berkshire ahead of annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway posts big loss in Q4, cash hoard swells to $130 bn

Paytm buyback shows firm believes shares are below intrinsic value

Shopping from Amazon to get costlier as platform hikes seller commission

Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Suryoday Small Finance Bank posts profit of Rs 39 cr for Jan-Mar

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Berkshire also cut its General Motors investment down to 40 million shares from the previous quarter's 50 million.

Monday's report doesn't include the biggest investment move Berkshire has made over the past year to sell more than half of its stake in Chinese electric carmaker BYD.

Those sales, which have generated several billion dollars for Berkshire, are reported separately on the Hong Kong stock exchange. At the last update on that investment, Berkshire held about 108 million BYD shares worth roughly USD 3.3 billion.

Until last August, Berkshire held 225 million shares that it bought in 2008 for USD 232 million. The value of that BYD investment had ballooned to more than USD 9.5 billion last summer before Buffett began selling.

One of the biggest other moves Berkshire made in the quarter was selling some 35 million Chevron shares to leave it with 132.4 million shares of the oil producer, but Berkshire had already disclosed that move in its quarterly earnings report.

And Buffett remains bullish on oil stocks.

One of Buffett's biggest purchases over the past year has been billions of dollars worth of Occidental Petroleum stock. Berkshire picked up another 17.4 million shares during the quarter, as it previously reported, to take control of nearly 24 per cent of the oil producer's stock or some 211.7 million shares.

Berkshire does hold warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, but Buffett told shareholders at Berkshire's annual meeting earlier this month that he has no plans to try to buy the entire company.

Berkshire's biggest singe investment in Apple shares remained essentially unchanged at 915.6 million shares. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate did pick up 16.5 million shares of HP Inc. to give it nearly 121 million shares of the printer maker.

Berkshire eliminated nearly all of the rest of its 8.3 million shares of chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor. Just last fall, Buffett bought 60 million shares in that company but he has said he quickly reconsidered that investment based on geopolitical concerns about China.

In addition to investments, Berkshire owns dozens of companies outright, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several large utilities and an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses such as Precision Castparts, See's Candy and NetJets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Warren Buffett Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bank of America

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Shopping from Amazon to get costlier as platform hikes seller commission

Amazon
3 min read
Premium

Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19

Overall investment across sectors remains higher in 2022-23 than before
2 min read

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Go First
2 min read

Suryoday Small Finance Bank posts profit of Rs 39 cr for Jan-Mar

Photo: Facebook
2 min read

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Infosys
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon