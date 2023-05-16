(Reuters) - India's Go Airlines said on Monday it needed an emergency arbitration in its dispute with engine maker Pratt & Whitney to be enforced in Delaware to prevent it from going out of business.

The Indian airline blames the Raytheon Technologies-owned engine maker for its financial woes and recent bankruptcy filing, arguing that the U.S. firm supplied "faulty" engines and failed to replace them on time, resulting in the grounding of half of its fleet.

Go Airlines, also known as Go First, has approached a district court in Delaware to enforce an arbitration order made in Singapore in March, which ordered Pratt to assist the airline and supply serviceable spare engines.

Last week, Pratt & Whitney argued in the Delaware court that Go First's claim was "unfounded" and the dynamics of the dispute had changed. The engine maker said it faces more risks after Go First was granted bankruptcy protection and asked the court to put on hold or dismiss the airline's request.

Pratt's argument "fails," Go Airlines said in a filing with the Delaware court.

There is a very real danger that Go First will go out of business unless relief is given, at least in respect of delivery of engines, the airline quoted the emergency arbitrator as saying in the filing.

Also Read Pratt & Whitney faces higher risks after Go First filed for bankruptcy Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister Govt to decide on Go First bankruptcy, lessors seeking planes fear impact Go First Airways files for insolvency, blames Pratt & Whitney engines How secret talks in London led to Air India's gigantic plane order Suryoday Small Finance Bank posts profit of Rs 39 cr for Jan-Mar IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000 Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

The stay that Pratt sought would cause the harm that the emergency arbitration awards were designed to prevent, the filing added.

Pratt & Whitney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)