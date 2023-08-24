Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

The company said this would unlock new opportunities for small, medium, and local enterprises with an annual turnover below 40 lakhs, to embrace digital commerce

Meesho

Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CEO at Meesho & Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder and CTO at Meesho

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-commerce firm Meesho has announced its aim to onboard 10 million small businesses by 2027, assisting them in finding success online. This goal signifies a ten-fold increase from the SoftBank-backed firm's current seller base of 1.3 million. The company stated that this expansion would unlock fresh opportunities for small, medium, and local enterprises with an annual turnover below Rs 40 lakhs, enabling them to engage with digital commerce. This initiative falls in line with the decision made by the Government of India to ease the compulsory Goods and Services Tax (GST) requirement for online sales for businesses generating an annual turnover of less than Rs 40 lakhs.

"Guided by technological advancement, innovation, and inclusivity, we are poised to unlock secondary income avenues for offline sellers," said Vidit Aatrey, CEO and Founder of Meesho.

In comparison, rival company Amazon India has already digitised more than 6.2 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. This has enabled close to $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India. Previously, Amazon had pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, facilitate $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and generate 2 million jobs in India by 2025. The company has stated that it is making good progress towards fulfilling these commitments.

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Vedanta pledges to pay $250 mn to Zambia creditors before retaking mine

India's green hydrogen pilot gathers steam, economics yet to add up

Shell Energy India to set up renewable energy facility in Gujarat

USFDA grants VAI classification to Torrent's Gujarat manufacturing site

Topics : E-commerce firms Meesho SoftBank Amazon

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon