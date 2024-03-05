Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Motors, NTPC, Platinum Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems in focus

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced that its board approved a demerger plan. The plan will create two separate publicly traded companies, aiming to empower individual business units and unlock potential synergies across key segments. The demerger will split Tata Motors into two distinct entities: a company focused on the commercial vehicle (CV) business and its related investments; and a company encompassing all passenger vehicle (PV) businesses, including electric vehicles (EVs) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), along with their related investments.
NTPC: NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, signed a joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) for development of Renewable Power Parks and Projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Platinum Industries: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs. 171 per share.
Exicom Tele-Systems: Shares of the company will list on the stock exchanges today. The final issue price is Rs. 142 per share.
Infibeam Avenues: The company has received final authorisation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator under the Payment Settlements Act, 2007 for its payment gateway brand CCAvenue.
IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans or assigning/ securitising/ selling any of its gold loans. The company can, however, continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through usual collection and recovery processes.
Easy Trip Planners: Easy Trip Planners has partnered with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to launch PNB EMT Credit Card. This co-branded travel credit card is aimed at mass to premium customer segments and has been meticulously designed to offer a variety of rewards for the Indian travellers.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

