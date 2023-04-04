close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, registering a 21.17 per cent growth over Rs 8,667.12 crore mop-up

Press Trust of India Kolkata
growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, registering a 21.17 per cent growth over Rs 8,667.12 crore mop-up in the previous fiscal.

In passenger revenue, ER has earned Rs 3,272.67 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 2,130.57 crore in 2021-22, which is an increase of 53.61 per cent, the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway said in a statement.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic's second and third waves, movement of people was lesser in 2021-22.

"Eastern Railway has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore during financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 8,667.12 crore earned during the financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of 21.17 per cent," it said.

ER carried 1094.20 million passengers in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, up by 54.29 per cent from 709.319 million carried in the previous fiscal, it said.

From goods revenue, the zonal railway garnered Rs 6,514.63 crore in 2022-23 in comparison to Rs 6,023.13 crore drawn during the previous financial year, thereby registering a growth of 8.16 per cent, it said.

Also Read

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Railways earns Rs 191,162 cr revenue in FY23; Rs 41k cr more than last year

Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted

More cos paying directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting now than before Covid

TVS Motor Company's Singapore arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma to brand its medicines with API quality mark

In the field of sundry revenue earnings, the Eastern Railway clocked a turnover of Rs 423.95 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 222.75 crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of 90.33 per cent over the previous financial year, the statement said.

In parcel and luggage carrying, the zonal railway has managed to achieve earning to the tune of Rs 107.69 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 95.69 crore in FY22, which is an increase of 12.53 per cent.

Topics : fiscal year cycle

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
2 min read
Premium

More cos paying directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting now than before Covid

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read

TVS Motor Company's Singapore arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor company
1 min read

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

V3 Ventures
2 min read

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Capex
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon