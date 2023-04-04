Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, registering a 21.17 per cent growth over Rs 8,667.12 crore mop-up in the previous fiscal.

In passenger revenue, ER has earned Rs 3,272.67 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 2,130.57 crore in 2021-22, which is an increase of 53.61 per cent, the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway said in a statement.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic's second and third waves, movement of people was lesser in 2021-22.

"Eastern Railway has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore during financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 8,667.12 crore earned during the financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of 21.17 per cent," it said.

ER carried 1094.20 million passengers in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, up by 54.29 per cent from 709.319 million carried in the previous fiscal, it said.

From goods revenue, the zonal railway garnered Rs 6,514.63 crore in 2022-23 in comparison to Rs 6,023.13 crore drawn during the previous financial year, thereby registering a growth of 8.16 per cent, it said.

In the field of sundry revenue earnings, the Eastern Railway clocked a turnover of Rs 423.95 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 222.75 crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of 90.33 per cent over the previous financial year, the statement said.

In parcel and luggage carrying, the zonal railway has managed to achieve earning to the tune of Rs 107.69 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 95.69 crore in FY22, which is an increase of 12.53 per cent.