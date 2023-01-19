JUST IN
Implementation of caller name display should not be mandatory: Telcos' body
Sustainability must be at forefront of energy transition: ReNew Power chief
Rs 20,000-cr Adani Enterprises FPO opens on Jan 27: Should you subscribe?
Shares of Adani Enterprises decline after FPO pricing, down over 4%
Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC
Hike in royalty payout to parent could weigh on Hindustan Unilever margins
PhonePe raises $350 mn from General Atlantic; now bigger than Swiggy, Paytm
Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka
Jubilant Foodworks plans to invest Rs 900 crore in India in 12-18 months
Jubilant FoodWorks lines up Rs 900 cr capex plan for next 12-18 months
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Analysts hopeful of ICICI insurance twins despite Q3 disappointment
icon-arrow-left
Clients went overboard on equities in last two years, says Ashish Shanker
Business Standard

Railways earns Rs 191,162 cr revenue in FY23; Rs 41k cr more than last year

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Railways on Thursday said it has earned Rs 41,000 crore more in revenue so far in 2022-23 as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

Topics
Indian Railway | Union Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Railways on Thursday said it has earned Rs 41,000 crore more in revenue so far in 2022-23 as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

This year till date, the Railways earned Rs 1,91,162 crore compared to Rs 1,48,970 crore in the year-ago period, official data showed.

According to the data, the Railways loaded 1,185 MT of goods so far this year.

The Railways expects to end this fiscal with a total revenue of Rs 2,35,000 crore, officials said.

It also plans to introduce sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat Express by 2025 and is preparing to award contracts for additional 200 current versions of the train this month.

The Railways is expected to concentrate on manufacturing around 478 Vande Bharat trains as well as trains driven by hydrogen, the officials added.

Major investments are also likely to be made in other green fuels.

In 2022-23, the Railways saved majorly after it stopped the majority of concessions offered to passengers, including a hefty subsidy to the elderly. It has also saved on account of electrification of its routes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railway

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.