Millets solution to food shortage, healthier than rice, wheat: Jaishankar
Business Standard

Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted

They said that nearly half a dozen trains scheduled to pass through the section have been cancelled or diverted on alternate routes

Train Derailment | rajasthan

ANI  General News 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Four passenger trains have been cancelled while another has been diverted following the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.

Northern Western Railway (NWR) officials said that train movement has been affected due to the derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

They said that nearly half a dozen trains scheduled to pass through the section have been cancelled or diverted on alternate routes.

Bikaner- Bandra Terminus train (22473), which was supposed to leave from Bikaner on Monday, will operate via the diverted route Luni-Bhildi-Patan-Mehsana.

Similarly, four trains scheduled to operate through the section on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati (14819), Sabarmati-Jaisalmer (14804), and Jodhpur-Palanpur (14893) scheduled to operate on Monday have been cancelled. Palanpur-Jodhpur train (14894) will remain cancelled on Tuesday, officials said.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train during the wee hours on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, said sources.

Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:32 IST

