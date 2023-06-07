Edtech giant Byju's rolls out AI models for hyper-personalised learning



These models are set to be integrated across the entire product portfolio of Byju’s from Pre-K to Gray. The edtech firm offers programs for students across K-12, competitive exams, coding, and upskilling courses for professionals. The Bengaluru-based firm has over 150 million registered learners globally and a presence in 120 countries. Edtech giant Byju’s has rolled out Byju’s Wiz, a suite of three artificial intelligence (AI) transformer models - BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT. The firm said the new suite is poised to reshape learning, providing students with personalised and effective learning experiences.



The AI suite’s integration across Byju’s learning platforms is a significant step forward in the company's continued efforts to move education away from a one-size-fits-all approach and instead make it hyper-personalized and student-centric. With a nearly 90 per cent accuracy rate, the company said that its AI innovations are set to redefine the future of learning. “This is our secret weapon. We've made so much headway in terms of research, development and training,” said Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath in an interview. “This has been a global endeavour to really leverage large language models and of course, then develop our own (models) and better the way we help students learn.”



“These innovative models, embody our commitment to becoming an AI-powered student-centric education company,” said Dev Roy, chief innovation and learning officer at Byju’s. “We believe Byju’s Wiz will usher in a new era of personalized learning.” Byju’s said the AI suite stands out by not only being built on the foundation of existing generative AI models but also by harnessing the immense power of Byju’s vast ocean of data. This is based on the billions of daily interactions that happen on its platforms. This synergy allows the AI suite to undergo extensive training and amplification, enabling it to support students, teachers, and parents.

Another model, MathGPT employs advanced machine learning algorithms to provide highly accurate solutions for complex math challenges, including trigonometric proofs, which is a first in the industry. For instance, Roy said that BADRI is an advanced predictive AI model developed in-house. It leverages billions of daily student interactions and uses advanced “transformer” technology similar to language learning models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.It implements personalized ‘forgetting curves’ to pinpoint each student's strengths and weaknesses, providing tailored questions and learning videos for areas of improvement.



Byju’ said overall the AI suite’s ability to accurately predict a student's knowledge state, and identify misconceptions, learning gaps, or ‘silly’ mistakes, are a huge step forward in freeing learning from the constraints of space and time. It would provide 24x7 hyper-personalized learning experiences tailored to each student's unique needs anywhere in the world. Roy said it would also optimize internal systems such as teacher audits to make offerings such as LIVE classes better. There is also TeacherGPT, which is built as an AI-driven assistant. It offers personalised guidance to students as well as grade student responses.

The company said its AI team working under the guidance of Dev Roy, has ensured that the AI suite is not just hyper-personalized but also safe, reliable, and curriculum-aligned. These models are undergoing rigorous testing at Byju’s Labs. These labs are equipped with top facilities and staffed by a dedicated team of researchers, data scientists, and educational experts.

