Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

PhysicsWallah (PW), India's only profitable edtech platform, on Tuesday appointed Sumit Rewri as the CEO of its new UPSC vertical called PW OnlyIAS.

PW and OnlyIAS joined hands in October last year.

With 8 years of experience in the UPSC preparation field, Rewri built a strong community of more than 1.33 million students on the OnlyIAS Youtube channel, where he guided and mentored them to strengthen their preparation.

Under Rewri, an engineer who worked at TCS till 2014, OnlyIAS with a team of more than 200 people, has become a leading choice for UPSC aspirants.

"We will focus on quality content, implementing new-age teaching practices, and working extensively on students' demands. We are most confident that together we will bring innovation to UPSC preparation," said Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW.

Rewri said that at PW OnlyIAS, "we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content".

Founded in 2020 by Pandey, a star YouTube teacher, and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah had raised $100 million from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion in June last year.

India's 101st unicorn, PW prepares students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET and CA.

PW offers educational content in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati, with over 22 million subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million app downloads on Google Play Store.