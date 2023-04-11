close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Under Rewri, an engineer who worked at TCS till 2014, OnlyIAS with a team of more than 200 people, has become a leading choice for UPSC aspirants

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PhysicsWallah (PW), India's only profitable edtech platform, on Tuesday appointed Sumit Rewri as the CEO of its new UPSC vertical called PW OnlyIAS.

PW and OnlyIAS joined hands in October last year.

With 8 years of experience in the UPSC preparation field, Rewri built a strong community of more than 1.33 million students on the OnlyIAS Youtube channel, where he guided and mentored them to strengthen their preparation.

Under Rewri, an engineer who worked at TCS till 2014, OnlyIAS with a team of more than 200 people, has become a leading choice for UPSC aspirants.

"We will focus on quality content, implementing new-age teaching practices, and working extensively on students' demands. We are most confident that together we will bring innovation to UPSC preparation," said Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW.

Rewri said that at PW OnlyIAS, "we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content".

Also Read

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah net profit rises multifold to Rs 97.8 cr in FY22

BS Weekend Bites: Crises, Finance Bill, Rahul, and PhysicsWallah in winter

upGrad's acquisition of test-prep provider Exampur may hit roadblock

PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India

Ed-tech firm FrontRow lays off 75% of staff, day after Byju's move

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

Apple's India stores could up the brand value of its chosen addresses

Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

Founded in 2020 by Pandey, a star YouTube teacher, and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah had raised $100 million from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion in June last year.

India's 101st unicorn, PW prepares students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET and CA.

PW offers educational content in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati, with over 22 million subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million app downloads on Google Play Store.

Topics : EdTech | CEOs | UPSC

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Electric Cars, EV
2 min read

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

startups
2 min read

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing
1 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon